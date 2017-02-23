Reliance Jio triggers consolidation in telecom sector

The telecom sector is going through a consolidation. A bunch of deals over the past few months suggests that the sector belongs to a handful of large telecom operators.

In late 2015, Bharti Airtel acquired Augere Wireless which followed it by buying Videocon Telecom's spectrum in six circles and Aircel's 2300 MHz spectrum in eight circles. Today, Airtel announced that it has signed a definitive deal with the Indian arm of Swedish operator Telenor to take full ownership of its operations. Reliance Communications has plans to acquire Aircel's remaining spectrum in addition to MTS.

Reliance Communications has also tied up with Reliance Jio to share each others' spectrum. Vodafone and Idea are exploring a merger that will create a mega-entity with a subscriber base of around 390 million, higher than the current market leader Airtel (269.40 million).

But what purpose do these mergers and acquisitions serve? Do they actually help operators in terms of increasing their reach, improving profitability and cutting costs?

Typically, when consolidation takes place, companies tend to gain on account of better synergies. Two (or more) merged entities can also reduce overall input costs by demanding better rates from vendors. Also, in a consolidated market with fewer players, the companies work together in gradually moving up the prices of goods and services. That's simple economics!

In telecom, these principles apply to a large extent. Let's look at cost. In case of Vodafone-Ideal Cellular merger, it is expected that 25 per cent of their sites would become redundant. A large amount of these sites could be redeployed to boost revenues and cut networks costs at the same time.

Post consolidation when market shares stabilise, it's also expected that a five-player market - Vodafone-Idea combined entity, Airtel, Reliance Jio and BSNL, Reliance Communications - would work in tandem to raise prices. In the absence of smaller (and lesser market share-hungry) telcos, the large telcos are unlikely to compete on tariffs. In such a scenario, the consumers will have limited choice, and large operators will have a upper-hand when it comes to deciding tariffs.

But it's not that these reasons alone have triggered consolidation. The current consolidation is largely triggered by two things: the entry of Reliance Jio, and the fear of losing out, a phenomenon similar to fear of missing out, a trend that has plagued venture capital (VC) industry for decades.

The VCs have always lived in the fear of missing out -- that is, people clustering around risky investments out of paranoia to not miss "the next big thing".

The power of the fear of losing out cannot be under-estimated in the context of Indian telecom space. In a market with few players, spectrum holding, market share and profitability will segregate losers from winners. It's possible that Airtel acquired Telenor fearing that Jio or Reliance Communications would buy it instead.

Don't forget that with consolidation, Airtel's market leadership has also come under threat because the proposed Vodafone-Idea merger will far exceed Airtel in terms of subscriber numbers. Also, the historical belief of "leadership in the telecom sector tends to be durable" no longer holds. Airtel might be jittery about it.

The entry of Jio, which is offering free data and calls over the past six months, and only recently has announced to make its services paid, has further accelerated the consolidation. Telenor India's acquisition will increase Airtel's subscriber base (by 52.5 million) and spectrum holding (by 43.4 MHz). In terms of spectrum, the gains are evident for Airtel. Telenor's spectrum is liberalized, and can be used for deploying 4G services. Out of the seven circles held by Telenor, Airtel's spectrum is contiguous with that of Telenor in four circles.

The biggest fear for Airtel is falling ARPUs (average revenues per users). The telco is desperately trying to arrest the fall of ARPUs. Airtel's ARPUs have dropped from Rs 192 in December 2015 to Rs 172 in December 2016. ARPU is an important metric to compare the revenue generation capability of one telco with other competitors. The recent tariff wars have lowered the ARPUs for telcos across the board.

But Telenor's acquisition is not going to increase overall ARPUs for Airtel. Telenor India's ARPUs is lower (Rs 88) than Airtel. What's the point in having more low-paying subscribers in your kitty!