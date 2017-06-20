Reliance Jio effect continues: Vodafone offers unlimited data for Rs 29 in SuperNight plan

As the incumbent telecos continue to battle it out retain their customer base after Reliance Jio's entry, there's no end to new offers with cheap data rates for the customers. The latest scheme is from Vodafone which has announced the Rs 29 SuperNight recharge pack. This pack is specially planned for the prepaid users of Vadoafone. Under this scheme, all existing pre-paid customers can recharge for Rs 29 to get access to unlimited data between 1 am to 6 am. This essentially means, that the customers would be paying about Rs 6 for an hour of unlimited access to the internet.

The Rs 29 SuperNight recharge pack, however, lasts for just one night and the user will have to recharge again to use it. "Customers can make every night a SuperNight with unlimited repeat purchase of the Vodafone SuperNight and enjoy data at just Rs 6/hour," Vodafone said in a press statement. "These SuperNight packs will enable them to download as much data as they want for five hours at a fixed, nominal price. It will help our customers to enjoy the SuperNetTM experience in a worry free manner, while remaining confidently connected on our best network ever," Sandeep Kataria, chief commercial officer of Vodafone India, said.

The Rs 29 SuperNight recharge pack can be purchased both at online and from offline retail outlets. Recently, Vodafone had launched the Ramzan 786 Plan in select circles for postpaid users. Vodafone users in North-East circle could access unlimited voice calling, unlimited national roaming, and 25GB data at Rs 786 under the plan. Similarly, Vodafone prepaid subscribers in Rajasthan circle could opt for Vodafone Holy Ramzan Pack for Rs 786 to get full talk time and ISD calling to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia at Rs 0.14 per second.

The entry of Reliance Jio has created massive disruption in the telecom sector, including the merger plan of Vodafone and Idea. Vodafone has agreed to sell 9.5 per cent additional stake to Aditya Birla Group for Rs 130 per share after they merge their telecom operations to create the country's largest operator worth more than $23 billion.