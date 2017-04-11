Reliance Jio withdraws 'Summer Surprise' offer, banks on 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' scheme to draw new customers

Reliance Jio today announced that it has "fully withdrawn" the Jio Summer Surprise Offer after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai)'s advice to withdraw the scheme.

Last week, Reliance Jio had said that it would withdraw the Summer Surprise offer in the next few days as soon as it was operationally feasible.

Before Trai's recommendation, the Summer Surprise offer was supposed to end on April 15.

"Jio will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible," the teleco had said in a press statement.

This had given users who had not subscribed to the scheme time to avail the offer. Now, this offer is closed. But, Jio has also launched another 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer which users can avail.

In the 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer, Reliance Jio will give 1GB data per day for a period of three months with a recharge of Rs 309 and 2GB per day data for three months with recharge of Rs 509. It also, gives unlimited voice calls and SMS.

Those customers who are yet to subscribe to Prime Membership will have to pay a total of Rs 408 (309+99) or Rs 608 (509+99) if they want to avail the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

"The plans start with the most affordable Rs. 309 ALL UNLIMITED PLAN, which provides Unlimited SMS, calling and data (1GB per day at 4G speed) for 3 months on first recharge," Jio said in a press release.



It added: "The company also announced the Rs. 509 ALL UNLIMITED PLAN for daily high data users offering Unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB per day at 4G speed) for 3 months on first recharge."

The Dhan Dhana Dhan offers comes amid incumbent telecos' opposition to Reliance Jio's Summer Surprise offer.

In a letter to Trai, Vodafone complained that Reliance Jio was "luring customers" to subscribe the 'Summer Surprise' offer despite the regulator finding it in violation of norms.

"Reliance Jio is continuing with this offer held as not meeting regulatory norms, in the garb of configuration changes. For past three days, it has been promoting and luring customers to quickly recharge to avail the benefits of a non-compliant offer and also asking its retailers to communicate the same," Vodafone said in a letter to Trai.