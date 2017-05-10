Reliance's JioFiber is coming to these six cities; first three months are free

Reliance Jio's entrance in the telecom sector has brought about one of the biggest changes the telecom sector has witnessed in a long time. The company however, has bigger plans. In the field of data, one cannot rule the roost without taming the broadband sector, and that is exactly what Reliance Jio has in mind with the new JioFiber.

Yesterday we reported that Mukesh Ambani -led Reliance Jio is planning to launch high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service. FTTH is a broadband network architecture using optical fiber to provide all or part of the local loop used for last mile telecommunications. Today, the company has revealed the six cities that will get the service initially.



In an answer to a query on Twitter, Reliance Jio's customer care handle, @JioCare revealed the names of the cities that will get to try Reliance JioFiber Preview Offer. According to the tweet, JioFiber is being launched in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat, and Vodadara.



Here's all you need to know about Reliance JioFiber and the initial plans:

Under the JioFiber Preview Offer, consumers will not have to pay for first 3 months service.

However, there will be one time refundable installation fee of Rs 4,500 that consumers will have to pay to get the JioFiber. In case a consumer decides to opt out after free promotion expires, the company will refund the installation fee.

JioFiber consumers will get 100GB data per month at the speed of 100mbps. Once the data is finished, the speed will reduce to 1mbps for unlimited data.

JioFibre consumers will also get complimentary access to various Jio services, including 5GB cloud storage. The company says that JioFiber will be "India's first and only 100 per cent fiber video optimised network" that will enable users to access "ultra-high speed internet at fingertips".

JioFiber users will also get dual-band Wi-Fi routers, which Reliance says will offer "best indoor coverage and connectivity with the Fiber Home Gateway".

Reliance also says that users will be able to monitor and control their Wi-Fi remotely using a cloud link and that every time a new device connects to Fiber Home Gateway, users will get to know about it on their phone through an app.