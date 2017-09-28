IMC 2017: Sunil Mittal, Mukesh Ambani are serious about cooperation, says Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan

Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan today said that Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani are serious about the importance of cooperation for the growth of the telecom industry.

While speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2017 summit, Sundararajan said: "Both Mittal and Ambani said India is a large enough growth market for more than one player, and that there is lot of room for collaboration, and that it is only through collaborations between industry players, and industry and government, can the telecom sector grow."

Sundararajan's statement has come a day after Sunil Mittal hinted at a possible collaboration with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio in the future. Mittal, who shared the dais with Mukesh Ambani at the India Mobile Congress on Wednesday, came out in favour of a collaborative approach to overcome challenges and unleash the growth potential of the sector.

Airtel chairman also pointed out at overall investment of Rs 50-60,000 crore that industry will commit to build digital infrastructure. "We have to collaborate and use common fiber and towers, and satellite projects are being implemented,'' Mittal said.

Mentioning specifically Reliance Industries chairman's name, Mittal said: "We'll build something for the future together with Mukesh." Now telecom sector with 3+1 players offers opportunity and India will emerge as a leading telecom market, Mittal further said.

Seeking government's support in fast tracking the pace of growth and achieving India's vision, he urged states as well as municipalities to recognise the power of digital India. He said: "Government should come forward to help us in Right of Way (RoW) as permissions don't come easily while rolling out infrastructure."