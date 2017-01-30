Here are all the key facts related to Vodafone, Idea as they plan a merger

BT Online
Last Updated: January 30, 2017 | 19:01 IST
Global telecom firm Vodafone said it is in discussion to merge its India mobile business with Aditya Birla group's Idea Cellular -- a move that would create the largest telecom entity to take on rivals such as Airtel and Reliance Jio.
Here's all the key facts related to Vodafone, Idea and other players in the sector:
- Vodafone India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of UK-based Vodafone Group, and Idea Cellular (an Aditya Birla Group company) both started operations in 1994.
- Vodafone has 202.79 million users and Idea Cellular 187.68 million in India. Bharti Airtel is the largest telecom operator with 263.35 million mobile subscribers. Reliance Jio has around 72.4 million subscribers.
- With 32.84 per cent, Bharti Airtel has the maximum market share, but the combined entity of Vodafone India and Idea will command 43 per cent, say analysts.
- If the merger takes place, the new entity will replace Bharti Airtel as the market leader (in terms of number of subscribers)
- Vodafone Group took a 5 billion euro ($5.38 billion or Rs 37,382 crore ) write-down (net loss) on its Indian business in the first half of fiscal ended September 2016 because of cutthroat competition in India.
- Idea Cellular is already listed on BSE and NSE, while Vodafone India is expected to list on bourses in March 2017 and raise about $2-$3 billion.
- Vodafone India has 17 circles with 4G capability, covering 90 per cent of the company's total revenues and 94 per cent of mobile data revenues. Vodafone India has the largest voice and data traffic usage within the Vodafone Group and has more than 200 million customers.
- Idea is trying to attract premium 4G customers, having launched services in seven circles so far. Idea's wireless broadband network is spread across 17 circles with a population of over 880 million, with 50 per cent of this population already covered.
- Telecom operator Vodafone made a payment of over Rs 10,100 crore to the Department of Telecom towards the purchase of the airwaves last year. The company paid over Rs 10,100 crore through deferred payment and also submitted a financial bank guarantee of Rs 1,900 crore. The firm made the highest amount of bids, leaving behind its rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio and Idea Cellular. The country's second-largest telecom operator had made bids worth Rs 20,280 crore to acquire spectrum in all its key telecom circles across 1800, 2100 and 2500 MHz bands.