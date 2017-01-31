Vodafone-Idea merger: Here's how big an entity it will create

Britain's Vodafone Group Plc has confirmed that it is in discussions with the Aditya Birla Group about a possible merger of its India unit with Idea Cellular. It would create India's largest telecom company.

"Vodafone confirms that it is in discussions with the Aditya Birla Group about an all share merger of Vodafone India (excluding Vodafone's 42% stake in Indus Towers) and Idea. Any merger would be effected through the issue of new shares in Idea to Vodafone and would result in Vodafone deconsolidating Vodafone India. There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms or timing of any transaction," Vodafone said in a statement.



A closer look at how the merged entity would stack up against competition in India.



1. The merged entity would emerge as the market leader in terms of wireless subscribers. Vodafone and Idea are in the second and third spot currently, while Bharti Airtel is number one.





Top 3 in term of Wireless Subscriber base

2. Top five service providers have over 80 per cent of the market share of the total broadband subscribers. The merged entity would become the leader in the category, overtaking Bharti and Reliance Jio



Top 5 in broadband services