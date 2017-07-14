Vodafone launches Sakhi pack for its women customers, allows mobile recharge without disclosing number

In an innovative move, Vodafone India on Friday launched Sakhi pack for its women customers. The new pack provides the facility to its users to conveniently recharge their mobile phones, without sharing their mobile numbers with retailers.

Vodafone India, in the past ran a pilot test of this scheme in selected areas, where it got a phenomenal response. After which, Vodafone decide to rollout the plan nationwide.

Vodafone said in 2014, an estimated 300 million fewer women owned a mobile phone than men. This gender gap, according to the company, is the largest in the emerging economies and prevents many women benefiting from mobile services.

Here is a step wise guide to avail the Sakhi pack.

To avail the Vodafone Private Recharge option, a user needs to send an SMS - 'Private - to 12604. The SMS message would be toll free.

After which, the users will be able to make a Private Recharge through an OTP code, without sharing mobile number.

The received One Time Password (OTP) can also be used for all recharges done over a 24 hour period.

The Sakhi scheme also provide the users connectivity with 10 minutes of calling even with zero balance on their phone.