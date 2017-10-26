Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 500MB data with SuperWeek plan at Rs 69

Vodafone has come up with a new SuperWeek plan which offers unlimited calls and 500MB data for just Rs 69. The plan offers both STD and Local calls. However, the plan comes with a validity of just seven days. These SuperWeek packs will have to be purchased from Vodafone retail outlets, their official website or the MyVodafone app.

The plan is aimed at users who need an unlimited calling plan for a small duration and have a limited requirement of data. The small packs will let users recharge according to their own comfort. "We, at Vodafone, believe in providing the best network, service experience and value to our customers. With SuperWeek, the key objective is to offer a pocket friendly and affordable unlimited plan that will appeal to all prepaid consumers. This plan will further enable our customers to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone SuperNet 4G experience on our best network ever," said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Consumer Business, Vodafone India.

Apart from this particular recharge Vodafone offers other SuperDay and SuperWeek plans for short term usage. Given, that most 4G data packs for a month are priced above Rs 300, many users prefer small data packs for shorter validity and in accordance with their usage.

Since the launch of Reliance Jio last year, the telecom industry has been struggling for stability in prices. However, this intense competition has brought down data prices substantially. At the same time the average usage has also increased.

All major telecom operators have opened a new competitive front in the form of ultra-cheap 4G feature phones and smartphones. Reliance JioPhone triggered this new product segment with a device priced effectively at Rs 0.

Vodafone recently launched the Bharat 2 Ultra at Rs 2,899 which will effectively cost the buyer Rs 999. After 36 months of usage, the buyer will be eligible for a refund of Rs 1,500. The Bharat 2 Ultra will function on Android Marshmallow.