Vodafone Ramzan special pack starts at Rs 5

Telecom operator Vodafone India has announced unlimited local and STD calling with free data on the occasion of Ramzan for customers across UP West and Uttarakhand. With Ramzan Special Pack, 2G and 3G customers can enjoy the unlimited data offer for Rs 5 and Rs 19, respectively.

2G customers can also buy the pack for making unlimited local and STD calls plus unlimited data for Rs 253. Under the offer, customers can also avail unlimited local and STD calls plus 1 GB data per day for just Rs 345.