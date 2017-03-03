Vodafone takes on Jio with 28GB 4G data and unlimited calls for Rs 346

In a bid to keep Vodafone users from switching to Reliance Jio, Vodafone on Friday announced a new offer to counter services offered by other telecom operators.

The new plan, which will cost Rs 346 per month offers benefits like unlimited calls and SMS with 28GB data for a month. Vodafone in a statement said that this offer is valid only till 15 March.

Last month, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced Jio's Rs 303 data plan along with the Prime Membership, which offers 28GB 4G data and unlimited voice calls without any roaming charges.

However, Reliance Jio Prime members get unlimited data but only 28GB of which will be available at 4G speeds and there is a 1GB/day limit as well.

For Vodafone customers, there is no membership required to avail the offer. In case of Jio, one has to pay Rs 99 untill 31 March 2017 to become a Prime member.

In wake of Jio's aggressive pricing, the telecom industry is gearing for more discounts and freebies.

Bharti Airtel chief Sunil Bharti Mittal recently acknowledged the tough competition in the telecom sector induced by Reliance Jio. He went on to say that Airtel will challenge every Jio offer with a similar Airtel offer.

Airtel also launched its new offer to take on the competition. The new Rs 145 data pack can get you a good 14GB of data for nearly half a month. This sets a direct comparison between this offer and Jio's 1GB per day offer.



