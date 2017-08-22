Vodafone Rs 344 recharge plan offers unlimited calls, 1GB data every day

Vodafone prepaid users can now avail 1GB data every day and unlimited local and national calls on recharging with the new Rs 344 special tariff recharge offer. The recharge pack will come with a validity of 28 days.

The new Rs 344 recharge offer can be availed by all Vodafone users irrespective of whether they are using 2G, 3G or 4G handsets. Users can get the offer at Vodafone stores, Vodafone Mini stores or multi-brand retail stores, or through MyVodafone app.

The offer has a catch though. Although the plan starts at Rs 344, prices can go up to Rs 349 depending on the telecom circle. Also, Vodafone is not actually offering unlimited calls under its Rs 344 recharge offer.

Under the special tariff recharge voucher worth Rs 344, customers will have to pay if they make voice calls exceeding the prescribed limits. Users making voice calls over 1200 minutes within seven consecutive days will be charged 30 paise per minute for local or STD calls to other networks, and 10 paise for Vodafone to Vodafone calls. Using more than 300 voice call minutes in a day will again incur similar charges.

Also, users calling more than 300 unique contacts, either local or STD numbers, within seven consecutive days will too have to pay 30 paise per minute for local and STD calls to other networks and 10 paise for Vodafone to Vodafone calls for the rest of the validity period.

Also watch:



