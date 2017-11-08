Vodafone to offer unlimited calling under new post-paid plans starting at Rs 499

Telecom operator Vodafone said it will offer unlimited calls even on roaming, carry forward of unused data, device insurance, movie apps and various other benefits under new post-paid plans starting at Rs 499 per month.

"The new Vodafone postpaid plans under RED Traveler come with free national roaming and the guarantee that a consumer will never be charged for a call made from anywhere in India to anywhere in India," Vodafone said in a statement.

Vodafone had 20.7 crore mobile subscribers as of September.

Under the new plans, Vodafone customers will be able to carry forward up to 200 GB of their unused data to the next billing cycle.

Besides, all Vodafone RED plans will offer mobile device protection, 100 SMS, access magazine app Magzter and Vodafone Play for movies and live television.

The plans priced at Rs 999 or above will offer Netflix subscription and all plans from Rs 1,299 monthly rental will offer limited minutes of ISD calling to US, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

The new plans will not be available for consumers in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh as of now, as per the statement.