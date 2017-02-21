Why you should stick to Reliance Jio even after they start charging you

Reliance Jio has finally made the announcement of stopping their popular New Year offer. Though it might be the end of a free-run for all data-hoggers, the company is still offering a good deal at a very reasonable price.

The telecom industry witnessed a major disruption with the launch of Jio, but only to the benefit of the average Indian consumer. According to Reliance Jio chief Mukesh Ambani, India has made a massive jump of 149 positions to become the top data consumer in the world after the launch of Jio.

"Every single day, Jio users make more than 200 crore minutes of voice and video calls. Before Jio, India was 150th in the world in broadband penetration. But, last month, just five months after Jio's launch, Jio users consumed more than 100 crore GB of data on the Jio network. That is more than 3.3 crore GB a day. Today, India is the No.1 country in the world for mobile data usage," Ambani said in his speech.

Free data plan was the single biggest reason behind such a massive spike in data usage. Accompany that with free voice calls to any network and it's a perfect recipe for record breaking numbers.

However, the company faced flak for not living up to its data-promises. The speeds that were claimed to be as high as 80Mbps soon crashed to a deplorable 3-4Mbps within first two months of the launch.

Then why should you still stick to the network and pay for it?

Here's why

1. Service quality might improve: During the launch of Happy New Year Offer, Mukesh Ambani mentioned that twenty per cent of the subscribers were using a disproportionate amount of data in comparison to the remaining eighty per cent. Although, this might have slightly come under control after the introduction of a 1GB limit on daily download, there was a tremendous load on the servers, which ultimately resulted in low data-speeds and a lot of noise in the connection. However, paying Rs 303 per month will discourage a lot of users from continuing with the same data plan and hopefully free-up bandwidth. "Today, we already have more than double the number of 4G base stations when compared to those of all the other Indian operators put together. And we are making our network better, faster and stronger with each passing day," Ambani said.

2. Cheaper data-plans: The disruption introduced by Jio resulted in a sharp drop in data prices. To keep up with competition, telecom giants like Airtel and Vodafone had to cut down their prices but even after the lower prices, these operators fail to provide the same amount of data as Jio at such low costs. Under the prime membership, Jio is still providing 1GB per day. "We will not only match the highest selling tariffs of each of the other leading Indian telecom operators, but we will provide 20% more data in each of these plans. This is our promise of everyday more value to Jio customers. You no longer have to worry if you are getting the best value with Jio," Ambani said in his speech.

3. Free voice calls and roaming: Even if the subscriber is not willing to pay for the Prime Membership, they can still enjoy free voice calls and roaming calls in cheaper tariff plans as compared to other telecos. "On all of Jio's tariff plans, all domestic voice calls to any network will always remain free- across India, to any network, always. And no roaming charges, no blackout days, and no hidden charges," Ambani said in his speech.