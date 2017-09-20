Want to upgrade to a bigger TV this sale season? Here's what Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm have on offer

If you enjoy watching TV at home but want a bigger screen for your favourite show, sports and movies, this is the perfect season to upgrade your old television. You can turn your home into a theatre with a television high on audio and picture quality. With e-tailers like Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm raining offers to woo customers in their biggest sale battle of the year, it's a time to strike gold. Other freebies include exchange offers and cash back.

On Flipkart, you can get Samsung 43 inches full HD LED TV for 35,999 against its original price of Rs 48,900. You can claim further discount by subscribing to an exchange offer valid on it to the tune of Rs 12,000.So effectively your savings could work out to me more than Rs 13,000. If you don't want to go for exchange, the Amazon offers you the same for Rs 35,900.

At Paytm Mall, you can get additional cash back to the tune of 17% on the already discounted prices. Here's a look at the deals on some top brands.