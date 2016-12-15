After Facebook, Twitter gives its users platform to go 'Live'

Going 'Live' is the new buzz word in the social universe. Earlier, Periscope app facilitated live video broadcasting on Twitter. But now you don't need to install a separate app as you can go live straight from the Twitter app.

Just the way Facebook made 'Live' popular by rolling it to masses, the Twitter app now has a 'Live' option allowing users to instantly broadcast. Powered by Periscope, live video on Twitter allows people to share and experience everything with an audience - all through a Tweet.

Rolling out this feature globally, the Live option will be available to iOS and Android users through an app update. The updated Twitter app is already available for download on iOS platform.

While creating a new tweet, a 'Live' icon appears next to photo and video icon. Tapping on 'Live' icon directs to a new page suggesting the user go Live on Twitter. The same Twitter account is used to log in to Periscope.

After clicking on the live video option, a window appears where you need to give the title about the video. Tapping the 'go live' icon starts the broadcasting. While broadcasting, one has access to options such as Ask to follow, ask for share, share broadcast, start sketching, hide chat and flip camera. A live video can be ended by tapping on 'end broadcast'. The live videos will be automatically posted as a Tweet as one goes live. And if one wants to save the live video, it can be done by selecting Save to camera roll at the end of the live video. Those watching the live video on Twitter can interact with the broadcaster by commenting and sending hearts to show their support.

We tried testing the 'Live' feature on Twitter but after many failed attempts due to poor internet connectivity (even though it was on a 4G and 8mbps WiFi connection), we were able to go Live.

"Bringing this capability directly into the Twitter app is an important step because it brings that superpower to the hundreds of millions of people who use Twitter," said Kayvon Beykpour, CEO of Periscope. "Twitter's already the place where people go to see what's happening. With this update, anyone can now broadcast what's happening live."