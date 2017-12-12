India ranked 109 out of 122 countries in mobile internet speed; below Pakistan, Nepal

Have you been struggling to open that video on your mobile phone you have been trying to watch for hours now? Fret not; we are all together in this. Popular speed testing service, Ookla has released its November edition of the Speedtest Global Index, and not surprisingly India did not fare very well. Out of 122 countries, India was ranked a disheartening 109 for mobile internet speed, while we stood a little better, but not at a very encouraging 76 out of 133 countries for broadband speed.

Ookla said that it analyses the performance of the Internet in every country based on consumer-initiated tests taken by real people using Speedtest.

The index reveals that mobile speed for November is 8.80 mbps, which is much better than 7.65 mbps that was earlier in the year. "That's a 15% increase," the report mentioned. However, the speed fell slightly in November from October's 8.83 mbps.

Currently Norway has the fastest mobile network with an average speed of 62.66 mbps, followed by Netherlands with 53.01 mbps, Iceland with 52.78 mbps, Singapore with 51.50 mbps and Malta in the fifth spot with 50.46 mbps. In fact, India fares rather poorly not only globally but also in comparison to its neighbours. China has a speed of 31.22 mbps, Pakistan with 13.08 mbps is ranked 89th even after slipping three positions, Myanmar has a speed of 11.72 mbps, Nepal has 10.97 mbps and Sri Lanka has 9.32 mbps.

The Ookla report clarified that while mobile speeds increased modestly, fixed broadband speeds increased dramatically. "Average fixed broadband download speed in January was 12.12 Mbps. As of November, India's broadband speed is at 18.82 Mbps, a close to 50 per cent jump," the report added.

When it comes to broadband speed, Singapore leads the way with 153.85 mbps, followed by Iceland with 147.51 mbps, Hong Kong with 133.94 mbps, South Korea with 127.45 mbps and Romania on the fifth spot with 104.46 mbps. China is ranked 23rd with 61.24 mbps, Sri Lanka has 19.26 mbps, Bangladesh has 16.14 mbps, Nepal has 14.05 mbps and Pakistan on the 126th spot with 6.13 mbps.

The report also mentioned that with 2018 around the corner, India stands a good chance of renewing the development of Indian internet.

(With agency inputs)

