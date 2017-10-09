Reliance Jio beats Airtel, Vodafone, Idea in 4G download speeds: TRAI

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released its data on the upload and download speeds of telecom operators in the country. The data has been disclosed on its MySpeed portal and shows how the operators are faring in terms of 3G, 4G, upload and download speeds. For the month of September, Reliance Jio leads the pack with 18.433 mbps. It is followed by Vodafone at a distant second with 8.999 mpbs.

The portal shows that the above mentioned numbers are the 4G download speeds across the country. Vodafone is followed by Idea with 8.746 mbps, while Airtel offers 8.550 mbps. When it comes to 3G, Vodafone is ahead of its competitors with 3.512 mpbs, followed by Airtel with 3.158 mbps, Idea with 2.903 mbps, BSNL with 2.029 mpbs and finally Aircel with 1.917 mbps.



When it comes to 4G upload speeds, Idea leads the list with 6.307 mbps, followed by Vodafone with 5.855 mbps, Reliance Jio with 4.427 mbps and Airtel with 4.277 mbps. As for uploading in 3G speeds, Vodafone leads yet again with 1.839 mbps, followed by Idea with 1.595 mbps, Aircel with 1.452 mbps, Airtel with 1.376 mbps and finally BSNL with 1.073 mbps.



The TRAI MySpeed portal that keeps a tab of data speed is planning to strengthen its evaluation method and make it more transparent. It also hopes to release information on the methodology and algorithm used by the portal to calculate this data speed.