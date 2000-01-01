Launch pad latest launches, news gadgets and gizmos, Launchpad product reviews

Super Mario Run launched for iOS platform

Nidhi Singal | New Delhi
Free to download, the game went live on the App Store for the Indian region late night on Thursday, December 15. However, this isn't a free game. A portion of the game is free, where one can experience the game.

 
 

Pokemon Go launches officially in India, partners with Reliance Jio

Thousands of Reliance Digital Stores and select partner premises in India will appear as 'PokeStops' or 'Gyms' in the Pokemon GO game beginning Wednesday.
OnePlus 3T with Snapdragon 821 chipset launched for Rs 29,999

HTC launches Desire 10 Pro in India at Rs 26,490

Google launches PhotoScan app for scanning printed photographs

WhatsApp launches video calls

Lenovo launches Phab 2 Plus for Rs 14,999

All you need to know about the new 2016 MacBook Pro Series

The new MacBook line-up is the amalgamation of high intensity processing and portability.
Xiaomi launches Mi VR Play for Rs 999

After launching smartphones, fitness band and air purifier, Xiaomi has now forayed into virtual reality headset too.
BenQ launches W11000 UHD home theatre projector

One of the leaders in projector segment, BenQ has announced the launch of a new digital home cinema projector. The W11000 is priced at Rs 3,99,000.
OnePlus 3T specifications, price and availability in India

The new device will come with a boost in all specifications that matter the most, for every smartphone user.
Jio to launch 4G feature phones with free voice calling at Rs 1000

YouTube launches YouTube Kids in India

BlackBerry launches two new Android handsets, DTEK50, DTEK 60

BlackBerry has announced the launch of its two new handsets in the Indian market - the DTEK 60 and DTEK 50.
Apple unveils new MacBook Pro with 'Touch Bar' and 'Touch ID'

13-inch and 15-inch models are set to be available within three weeks in the US, starting at $1799 and $2399.
