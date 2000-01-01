BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Launchpad
Free to download, the game went live on the App Store for the Indian region late night on Thursday, December 15. However, this isn't a free game. A portion of the game is free, where one can experience the game.
Thousands of Reliance Digital Stores and select partner premises in India will appear as 'PokeStops' or 'Gyms' in the Pokemon GO game beginning Wednesday.
The new MacBook line-up is the amalgamation of high intensity processing and portability.
After launching smartphones, fitness band and air purifier, Xiaomi has now forayed into virtual reality headset too.
One of the leaders in projector segment, BenQ has announced the launch of a new digital home cinema projector. The W11000 is priced at Rs 3,99,000.
The new device will come with a boost in all specifications that matter the most, for every smartphone user.
BlackBerry has announced the launch of its two new handsets in the Indian market - the DTEK 60 and DTEK 50.
13-inch and 15-inch models are set to be available within three weeks in the US, starting at $1799 and $2399.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released