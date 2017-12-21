Amazon launches Redmi 5A rival 10.or D at Rs 4,999 with fingerprint sensor

Amazon's 10.or brand gets another device 10.or D (Tenor D) under its belt. This time it seems to be all geared up to tackle industry favourites like Xiaomi's Redmi 5A that was launched recently and has been selling like hot cakes.

The brand 10.or has three smartphones in its arsenal with the 10.or D being the cheapest of the lot. The other smartphones 10.or G and 10.or E come with a slightly bigger price but with a host of features to justify the higher price tag. The 10.or G starts at a price of Rs 10,999 and features a dual-lens setup whereas the 10.or E starts at Rs 7,999 and comes with a bigger screen and battery in comparison to its cheaper sibling.

On paper, the 10.or D comes with specifications identical to the Redmi 5A. However, to make up for the brand's new label, the company is offering slightly more than what the Redmi 5A does. One of the biggest additions will be a fingerprint sensor which is absent on the rival smartphone. The 10.or D also features a slightly bigger battery which the company claims will be crucial in extending battery life.

According to Amazon, the device has been built by keeping the user reviews in mind. Considering that the smartphone has a huge brand name behind it, the device can do well if it passes the initial tests.

In terms of specifications, the 10.or D comes equipped with a 1.4GHz quad-core processor Snapdragon 425 processor (Cortex A53) with Adreno 308 GPU. To facilitate the processor, the company is offering a choice of 2GB and 3GB of RAM, which again is identical to what Redmi 5A. For storage you'll either have an option for 16GB storage or 32GB.

The display is a 5.2-inch panel with a 720x1280 resolution. In terms of camera, the smartphone has a 13Megapixel primary camera and secondary module of 5Megapixel front facing camera. The handset comes with Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box but comes with a few Amazon apps like Kindle and Prime Video.

The back panel houses a 3,500mAH battery which the company claims can offer two day of battery life and a standby time of 10 days. The device is priced at Rs 4,999 for the 2GB/16GB variant and Rs 5,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant. The device will go on sale on January 5 at 12pm. Registrations for the device have already begun on Amazon.

The budget segment has been growing aggressively in India and has given companies like Xiaomi a strong footing in the market. The Chinese company registered a market share equivalent to that of industry leader Samsung in the third quarter of this year.

Amazon with the new 10.or brand is trying to cash-in on the growing segment where companies like Xiaomi and Motorola are thriving. The extensive logistics can also help it build a robust service network as well as penetrate the market with its supply chain.