Amazon launches New Fire TV Stick for Rs 3,999

After launching Prime Videos service in India last year, Amazon has now announced the launch of its New Fire TV Stick with voice TV remote. Competing against the streaming dongles and devices such as Google's Chromecast and Apple TV, the new Fire TV Stick has been priced at Rs 3,999.

This new Fire TV Stick is powered by a quad-core processor and it is easy to setup and use. It is pre-registered to the users Amazon account. User needs to plug it into the TV and connect the stick to the Wifi network and can start streaming the content.

The Fire TV Stick is not just restricted to Amazon Prime Videos but one will be able to stream content from other sources such as Hotstar, Eros Now, Voot, Airtel Movies and more. Amazon claims that with accurate voice search, the Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote responds instantly and lets customers easily search for Amazon Video content using their voice. In India, voice search on the Fire TV Stick supports both English and Hindi languages. It has also got features such as parental control and data monitoring.



As an introductory offer, customers who purchase a Fire TV Stick by May 31, 2017 and subscribe to an annual Prime membership will receive a Rs 499 credit back to their Amazon Pay balance. Even existing Amazon Prime members who purchase a new Fire TV Stick are also eligible to receive this credit for a limited time.

As a limited time offer, customers in India will receive up to 100 GB of free data on Airtel Broadband and 4G home Wi-Fi devices, which will be valid for three months from the time of activation; up to 240 GB of free data from YOU Broadband; six months of unlimited ad-free music streaming from Gaana; a three month free premium video membership from Eros Now; and one month of ad-free streaming from Voot and Voot Kids.



"Fire TV Stick offers access to a vast selection of movies and TV shows, popular apps, and features designed specifically for customers in India including powerful voice search for Amazon Video titles in Hindi and English," says, Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV.

