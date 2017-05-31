Android's co-founder launches own smartphone Essential with edge to edge display

Essential, a company founded by the creator of Android , has finally made it to public. Andy Rubin was the co-creator of Google's Android operating system. He left the company back in 2014 to bring android devices that would essentially shake-up the current market.

The company has so far, unveiled the new smartphone and a home assistant device. The new smartphone has an edge to edge display with minor chin and a iPhone 7 Plus like-dual camera set-up.

The device will go head to head with industry giants like Samsung and Apple in the premium segment. The device is priced at $699 (Roughly Rs45,100). The company claims that they will start shipping the device in just 30 days.

The USP of the device, the front panel looks rather different from Samsung's infinity display, considering that the screen even stretches around the front facing camera. Rubin claimed that the device is made of titanium and ceramic.

In terms of specifications, the Essential smartphone is similar to the premium flagships in the current market. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The device sports a 2K display on the front and the front facing camera houses an 8Megapixel module. The dual-lens in the rear panel will come with 13Megapixel and 3Megapixel combination.

However, the device will not come with a headphone jack but a single USB Type C port. To attach accessories, like the 360 degree camera launched during the event, the phone has two magnetic connectors which are similar to Motorola's modular line-up.

The device will be available in four colours namely, Black Moon, Stellar Gray, Pure White and Ocean Depths.

Apart from the smartphone, Andy Rubin launched a Home, a dig at other domestic assistants like Amazon's Echo that runs on Alexa and Google Home which is powered by the Google Assistant. Essential's Home will be able to run Alexa, Google Assistant and even Siri, according to the user's choice. The CEO of Essential and co-founder of Android wants to introduce an open source operating system for the Home device.

The devices are up for pre-orders already but the new company has not unveiled a specific date to start shipping the smartphone.