Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus launched with new CPU, better camera; pre-orders begin from Sept 15

The next generation of Apple iPhone was unveiled at the new Apple Park. The Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus were released at the Apple Special Event. The two new smartphones from the Cupertino tech giant have been tweaked in terms of design, performance and camera. Let's have a look at what new Apple has to offer.

Design

The changes in design are the first aspect that one notices in the new Apple iPhones. Both the front and back of both Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have been encased in glass. It will be available in Silver, Space Grey and Gold finish.

The body of Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus has been crafted from aerospace-grade custom aluminium alloy. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have also been microscopically sealed to prevent water and dust from entering the internals of the phone.

Screen

The iPhone 8 will sport a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and the iPhone 8 Plus will come with a 5.5-inch panel. It is for the first time Apple has incorporated the True Tone technology, which adapts to the colour, temperature and intensity of the ambience around the user, delivering accurate colours accordingly.

The glass covering the screen panel has gone through a 7-layer colour process for delivering precise colours and hues. The glass panel is further reinforced with a steel and copper structure for added strength. Apple claims that this the most durable glass in a smartphone.

Performance

The Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus run on a brand new A11 Bionic processor. This new six-core CPU comes in a 64-bit design. Out of its six cores, two are high performance cores, which Apple claims are 25 per cent faster than A10, whereas the remaining four are high-performance cores.

This is the first time an Apple-designed GPU will handle graphics in an iPhone. The Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will run a three core GPU which will be 30 per cent faster than its predecessor. It is specifically designed for 3D games and applications, especially the ones which Apple's Metal 2 framework. It is also optimised for machine learning applications.

Camera

The Apple iPhone 8 comes with a single 12-megapixel snapper in the back, whereas the iPhone 8 Plus has a dual camera setup with two 12-meapixel sensors - one wide and another telephoto lens. Apple claims that these cameras are capable of better picture quality and colour details, even in low lights.

The A11 Bionic processor includes Apple's first Image Singal Processor (ISP), which is used in photography to deliver faster autofocus in low light condition. It has new pixel processor for sharpness and texture, hardware multiband noise reduction.

With and Portrait Mode and the A11 Bionic chop, the dual camera on Apple iPhone 8 Plus come equipped with a feature called Portrait Lighting, which allows the camera to change the lighting on the contours of the subject's face, all while taking the photograph. There is a list of lighting effects to choose from, which can be used even after a photograph is taken.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also comes with real time image and motion analysis, which allows the camera to analyse the subjects of the video and present them in better detail. The camera on these two smartphones can now also capture slow motion videos in 1080p at 240 fps.

Augmented Reality

Hardware and software of the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have been optimised for better experience with augmented reality. The cameras on these next-generation iPhones have been individually calibrated in the calibrated for AR. The new CPU, GPU and sensors create immersive AR experience.

Wireless charging

Apple has introduced wireless charging for the first time with its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. These two devices will support wireless chargers from Qi, the most-accepted open wireless standard, which will also be available in the Apple Stores and online. Apple is also collaborating with various stakeholders to promote use of Qi.

Price and variants

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will come with 64GB and 256GB internal storage options. The Apple iPhone 8 will begin from $699 (around Rs 44,744), whereas the price range for Apple iPhone 8 Plus will start from $799 (around Rs51,100). These smartphones will be availbale in Indian markets from Septmber 29. Pre-orders will begin globally from September 15 and will be shipped from September 22. Apple will also roll out iOS 11 from September 19.