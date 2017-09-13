Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus to launch in India on September 29

Along with the iPhone X, Apple has also announced the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. India has moved to the second phase of the iPhone 8 launch and will go on sale on September 29 in India. The starting price for the base model of the iPhone 8 is Rs 64,000 and will be available in space gray, silver and gold colour. Apple has not yet revealed the pricing for other iPhone 8 variants or the iPhone 8 Plus models.

Featuring the new glass and aluminium design, Apple claims that the new iPhones have been made from the most durable glass ever in a smartphone. Continuing with the 4.7inch display on the iPhone 8 and 5.5inch display on the iPhone 8 Plus, both the smartphones feature Retina HD display with True Tone to adjust the white balance of the display to match the surrounding light. The iPhones have also got the redesigned speakers which are up to 25 per cent louder and deliver better bass.

The new iPhones are powered by A11 Bionic chipset that features a six-core CPU design with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion. A new, second-generation performance controller can harness all six cores simultaneously, delivering up to 70 percent greater performance for multi-threaded workloads, giving customers more power while providing the same great battery life. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation.

The iPhone 8 continues to feature a single camera but with improved optics. It features an improved 12-MP camera with a larger and faster sensor, a new colour filter and deeper pixels. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-MP cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone.

New iPhones also support wireless charging solutions with work with Qi ecosystem and the wireless charging mats from Belkin and mophie will be available at Apple Authorised Resellers. Apple too will be launching it's AirPower wireless charging accessory sometime in 2018.

"iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone that improve on everything we love about iPhone," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have new glass and aluminium designs, new Retina HD displays and A11 Bionic - the smartest chip ever in a smartphone. Packed with more advanced cameras with Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting, and the highest quality video capture in a smartphone, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus enable the freedom of wireless charging, all with AR optimisation like no phone ever before."