Apple announces new 9.7-inch iPad priced at Rs 28,900

Along with the Red Special Edition iPhone, Apple has also introduced a new 9.7inch iPad. It features a brighter Retina display and has been priced at Rs 28,900 onwards. Last year, Apple has announced the iPad Pro 9.7 inch on 64-bit A9X chip with a starting price of Rs 49,900.



Enclosed in a thin aluminium unibody enclouser, this new 9.7inch iPad features a bright Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels. It runs on Apple-designed A9 chip with 64 bit desktop-class architecture.

There is a front and back camera for HD video recording and FaceTime video calling. It has also got Touch ID, which gives iPad users a simple and secure way to unlock iPad. It can also be used to approve purchases from the App Store and iTunes Store. The new iPad comes with iOS 10, with features such as Slide Over, Split View and Picture-in-Picture help you do even more.



"iPad is the world's most popular tablet. Customers love the large, 9.7-inch display for everything from watching TV and movies, to surfing the web, making FaceTime calls, and enjoying photos, and now it is even more affordable," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it."



The new 9.7inch iPad will come in silver, gold and space gray with a starting price of Rs 28,900 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and Rs 39,900 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

