Apple launches Red iPhone 7

Apple has announced a special edition of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7Plus. The new red aluminium iPhone will be available in 128GB and 256GB capacities and will be available starting March 24 in select countries. The Red Special edition of the iPhone will be priced in India starting Rs 82,000 and upwards and will be available in April.

The Red Special edition of the iPhone has been launched in recognition of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and (RED). Apple believes that this will give customers an unprecedented way to contribute to the Global Fund and bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation.

"Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today's lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

He further added, "Apple is the world's largest corporate donor to the Global Fund, contributing more than $130 million as part of its partnership with (RED)," said Deborah Dugan, (RED)'s CEO. "Combining the global reach of the world's most loved smartphone with our efforts to provide access to life-saving ARV medication in sub-Saharan Africa, customers now have a remarkable opportunity to make a difference and contribute to the Global Fund through the purchase of this new beautiful (PRODUCT)RED iPhone."

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7Plus in Red continues to have the same specifications as on the models launched in September last year. The iPhone 7 and an iPhone 7 Plus, measuring a 4.7inch and a 5.5inch display (respectively) runs on Apple A10 chipset along with iOS 10 and are water and dust resistant.

The iPhone 7 packs in a 12MP new rear camera whereas the 7Plus has a dual camera system with an additional telephoto lens. Both the phones have optical image stabilization. The iPhone 7 32GB is available for Rs 60,000, 128GB for 70,000 and 256GB for 80,000. The iPhone 7Plus 32GB has been retailing for Rs 72,000, 128GB for 82,000 and 256GB for Rs 92,000. The Red Special Edition will start retailing for Rs 82,000 onwards.