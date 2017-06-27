Apple releases first iOS 11 Public Beta

Announced earlier this month during Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple has finally launched iOS11 Public Beta for iPhone and iPad. The Public Beta software is supposed to be much stable over the developer beta, which was available for download immediately after the WWDC announcement. The iOS 11 Public Beta can be installed with iPhone 5S and above, iPad 5th generation and above, and iPod Touch 6th generation.



Installing the Public Beta is very simple as one just needs to follow the instructions that appear on the screen. To install this Public Beta, users will have to enrol for iOS 11 program by visiting beta.apple.com from the iOS device they wish to install the software on and log in using their Apple ID, which will be followed by a verification code.

Once logged in, users will have to accept the agreement, select the device and download the iOS software. You device will open a 'Profile', which you will have to install followed by a device reboot. After the device restarts, head to General tab in the Settings where you can locate Software update. Clicking on the same will install the latest version of the iOS 11 beta, which can take anywhere between five to 20 minutes (or even more, depending up on the Internet connectivity) to download the software and is followed by installation.



iOS 11 brings a lot many refreshing changes to the iOS devices including the redesigned control center along with the revamped App Store for iPhone and iPad; and better multitasking, a new customizable dock, Files app and deeper integration of Apple Pencil for iPad.

As Beta software are prone to crashes and bugs, Apple suggests users to install it on a secondary device and not their primary devices. It is also advisable to take a backup of all the data before installing their beta software.

