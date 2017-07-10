Apple's new iPad Pro, updated Mac lineup goes on sale

Unveiled at the Apple's WWDC 2017 (World Wide Developer Conference) in San Jose last month, Apple's updated hardware including the new iPad Pro, Macbook and iMac goes on sale in India starting today. The Cupertino tech giant has been waiting for the GST roll-out in the country, which has resulted in the reduction of the prices of most of the Apple hardware.

The new iPad Pro will be available in two sizes, the 10.5inch and 12.9inch. Replacing the 9.7inch iPad Pro, the 10.5inch variant has been priced starting Rs 50,800 for the 64GB model and Rs 61,400 for 64GB Wi-Fi+ Cellular.

The 12.9inch iPad Pro has been priced starting Rs 63,500 for the 64GB WiFi variant and Rs 74,100 for WiFi+ Cellular. Both the iPads will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities in both WiFi an WiFi+ Cellular variant.

Both the iPads are compatible with the Apple smart keyboard designed for the specific tablets as well as Apple Pencil. Both the iPads packs in Apple's A10X Fusion Chip with 64-bit architecture and embedded M10 coprocessor.

Apple has also announced iOS 11 with features such as drag and drop, Files for searching latest files, etc., which makes iPad more productive than ever.

Even the updated MacBook Pros, MacBook and iMac have received minor updates. The 13.3inch MacBook Air has been priced at Rs 77,200 for the 128GB capacity and Rs 92,500 for 512GB variant.

Last year, Apple announced MacBook Pro with Touch Bar with integrated Touch ID sensor. It is available in both 13inch and 15inch models. The 13inch MacBook Pro with Touch bar will be available with a starting price of Rs 1,47,900 and the ones without TouchBar will be priced Rs 1,04,900 upwards. The 15inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID has been priced at Rs 1,98,500 for 256GB storage capacity.

Apple's iMac are available in 21.5inch and 27inch sizes with the starting price of Rs 90,200 for the former with Intel Core i5 processor (non Retina display). The one with Retina Display are listed Rs 1,06,400. The 27inch iMac with Retina Display will retail starting Rs 1,47,400 onwards.



