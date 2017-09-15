Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro with 12Megapixel front facing dual camera launched

Asus has launched to Zenfone 4 Selfie phones, which, as the name suggests, is centered around the whole selfie experience. The device was launched in Taiwan last month and has finally arrived at Indian shores. The lower variant of the two starts at Rs 9,999 and the higher one starts at Rs 23,999.

Specifications

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie, the cheaper variant comes with a 5.5 inch HD screen with 1280x720 resolution. The device sports Android Nougat 7.0 out of the box. However, the interface is heavily customized by the ZenUI.

The device derives its power from a Snapdragon 430 processor which will be paired with 3GB of RAM and a storage option between 32GB and 64GB. The device will also be compatible with MicroSD card of storage up to 2TB. It also comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the USP of the device, camera or to be specific, selfie camera. The device features a single lens module on the back panel but houses a dual lens setup as the front camera. The front camera has a 20Megapixel module along with an 8 Megapixel module in the front facing snapper. The primary camera features a single 16 Megapixel module. With an f/2.0 aperture, the company claims that the device will be able to take better low light pictures.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro

The Pro version is priced substantially high in the mid-range segment. The device gets a Snapdragon 625 and a 5.5 inch FullHD AMOLED screen which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. However, the device only provides 3GBR RAM and a storage option of 64GB. It also has a MicroSD card slot that can house a card up to 2TB. The device will come equipped with Android Nougat 7.0. The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro comes with standard dual SIM card slot.

The device comes with a 16Megapixel primary camera and will feature a dual lens setup, both with 12Megapixel camera modules.

Price and availability

The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie is priced at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB ROM and Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB variant. The company has launched the device in Deepsea Black, Mint Green, Rose Pink, Sunlight Gold colour options.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is priced at Rs 23,999 but will only come with a single storage variant of 64GB. It will be available in Rouge Red, Sunlight Gold and Deepsea Black colour options.

The devices will be exclusively available on Flipkart, at least initially, starting 21 September. The devices are expected to get discounts during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Day sale.