Asus launches ZenFone Zoom S with dual camera, 12X total zoom, 5000mAh battery

Asus launched a camera centric Zenfone Zoom S that continues the company's Zoom series of smartphones. The device is similar to Zenfone 3 Zoom that was unveiled back in February this year but did not make it to the Indian market.

The device revolves around camera photography and comes equipped with hardware specific for camera enthusiasts. As the name suggests, the device also features a zoom lens which gives it the capability of optical zoom.

The device was launched in India at a price of Rs 26,999 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The Zenfone Zoom S is available in two colours, navy black and glacier silver.

Camera

The biggest USP of the device, the dual lens camera features two modules with 12 Megapixel resolution. One module is a SONY IMX362 sensor with an f/1.7-aperture, 25mm wide-angle main lens and another Samsung 3M3 with optical zoom 2.3x, f/2.6 aperture and a focal length of 59mm. The camera also comes with a 2nd generation laser autofocus, continuous focus, dual PDAF and 4K video recording.

The front camera come with a Sony IMX214 sensor that has a f/2.0 aperture and 77 degree wide angle lens.

Asus boasts that the primary camera can achieve a total zoom of 12X using the 2.3X optical zoom.

The camera on the Asus ZenFone Zoom S comes with SuperPixel technology, which allows users to shoot better low-light pictures.

The company claims, "the SuperPixel Camera comes combined with advanced hardware and software enhancement by ASUS SuperPixel technology and let users achieve light sensitivity that is 2.5 times (2.5X) greater than that of the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, and 10X that of an average smartphone,".



Other highlights of the device

Another aspect that will help with low light photography is Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). This will not only enable better low-light pictures but also better stabilization for video recording.

Another feature that supports Asus' claim of the Zenfone Zoom S being a camera centric device is the massive 5000 mAh battery. The company claims that this battery can enable 6.4 hours of 4K recording or 42 days of standby time.

ZenFone Zoom S features a 5.5 inch FullHD AMOLED display which is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset. For media consumption the device comes with a 5-magnet speaker.