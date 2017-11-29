Asus unveils Zenfone Max Plus(M1) with dual cameras, 18:9 FullHD+ screen

Asus has launched a new 18:9 tall display smartphone, Zenfone Max Plus (M1). This is the second device from the Taiwanese company to feature the new aspect ratio. Asus had launched the Pegasus 4S in China before this. The new smartphone was spotted in a listing in Russia but is expected to reach other market soon.

Asus is facing stiff competition in the budget segment from the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola which could be the reason why the company is focussing on the mid-range segment by offering features like dual-camera and 18:9 displays.

Coming to the specifications of the device, the front panel features a 5.7 inch FullHD+ resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Zenfone 3S Max is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 and will be supported by either 2GB or 3GB RAM. In terms of storage, one variant comes with 16GB memory and the other with 32GB storage. The user will also get a dedicated microSD card support for expanding the built-in storage up to 256GB.

For the primary camera, Asus has given a dual-lens setup with the device. One of the lenses is a 16-megapixel sensor and the other one with 8-megapixel resolution. One of the modules has an f/2.0 aperture lens as well as a 120-degree wide-angle lens.

The front camera holds an 8 Megapixel unit with f/2.0 aperture. As it is the case with most Asus phones, this device will be loaded with software features in the camera interface.

One of the biggest USPs of the device is being touted as the mammoth 4,130mAH battery which the company claims can deliver 26 hours of talk time. The device will feature Android Nougat with ZenUI on top of it.