Bang & Olufsen launches BeoSound Shape, BeoLab 50, BeoVision Eclipse

Denmark's Bang & Olufsen is expanding its presence in the Indian market. The upmarket audio equipment company has launched three new products - BeoSound Shape, BeoLab 50 and BeoVision Eclipse.

The BeoSound Shape is an interesting wall-mounted wall speaker system that can seamlessly blend with the home decor. Designed for design conscious music lovers, the company claims that this speaker system can deliver immersive sound staging and has an integrated noise damper for improved room acoustics. It has been designed on the modular tile concept with tiles serving a function as either speaker, amplifier or acoustic damper. The tiles are available in two fabrics and one can choose from the eight fabric colours. One can even create a shape with minimum of four tiles and a maximum of up to 40 tiles. This is a winless sound system with Bluetooth 4.1, Wifi/WLAN and USB for control and software update. The BeoSound Shape is accompanied with a remote and can also be controlled using the mobile app and is priced at Rs 460000 for a set of 8 tiles.

In partnership with LG, B&O has developed the BeoVision Eclipse - a 4k OLED TV with 450-watt powerful 3-channel SurroundCentre. Available in 55inch and 65inch sizes, the company has also come up motorised wall mount and floor stand using which the angle of the TV can be adjusted easily. The integrated sound system includes 7.1 surround sound module, adaptive bass linearisation, sound does and speaker groups, trueimage up and downmixing, multiform technology and more speakers can be clubbed for a surround sound experience.

"By merging LG Electronics' OLED TV technology to the Bang &Olufsen experience, we have reached an even higher level and created the ultimate TV experience. That is why we have chosen the name 'Eclipse' - two outstanding objects meet and create something even more spectacular and beautiful," says Stefan K. Persson, COO. The 55inch BeoVision Eclipse has been pried at Rs 10 lakhs and 65inch at Rs 14 lakhs.

The new BeoLab 50 is a high-end active loudspeaker with distinct appearance and comes with motorised acoustic lens which appears when the loudspeaker is switched on. There are side cheeks that adjusts to wide or narrow mode for dispersion of sound. B&O has a iOS and Android app, which can be used for controlling and setting up specifying listing positions and adjusting the beam width. With the 2100 watts of precision power, the BeoLab 50 will retail for Rs 27 lakh for a pair.