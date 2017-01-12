Bose launches SoundTouch 300, LifeStyle 650, LifeStyle 600 Systems

Focusing on home entertainment, Bose has announced the launch of SoundTouch 300 SoundBar and Lifestyle 650 and LifeStyle 600 home entertainment systems.

The Bose 650 is a 5.1 channel system with four new OmniJewel satellite speakers, including high-excursion transducers positioned in opposing fashion for dramatic output. Measuring 4.7cm x 14.7cm x 4.7cm, these are the smallest satellite speakers in the history of Bose. The speakers work with a slim center channel and bass module for omni-directional sound. The Lifestyle 650 home entertainment system has been priced at Rs 3,99,999. The LifeStyle 650 is priced at Rs 2,99,999 and has four JewelCube satellite speakers and a Jewel Cube centre channel speaker.

The SoundTouch 300 is a good looking soundbar measuring 97.8cmx10.8cmx5.7cm offering powerful sound. It is WiFi and Bluetooth enabled with near-field communication for easy pairing. It can also support streaming from the Internet, radio and streaming services. The soundbar is equipped with PhaseGuide array, which can send signals to the left and right of the room for enjoying separate channels of a soundtrack or song even when multiple speakers are not placed. The proprietary QuietPort technology ensures deep, clean bass at any volume. The SoundTouch 300 soundbar is priced at Rs 69,999 and the optional bass module can be purchased separately for Rs 69,999.