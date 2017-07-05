Energizer launches smartphone accessories in India

The leading name in battery space, Energizer, is all set to launch smartphone accessories in the Indian market. The company is coming up with a range of accessories priced starting Rs 399 upwards and aims to capture 20 per cent market share by the end of first year of operation.

The announcement constitutes the launch of products across various categories including Tempered Glasses, USB cables, various products in Charging Solutions, Apple certified products, Anti Shock &Waterproof Cases, USB Hub Stations, to start with. Anti-shock and waterproof cases will be available for Apple iPhone and flagship Samsung smartphones. However, all the other accessories will be divided into three categories - classic will be starting range, high-tech will be the mid-budget range and Ultimata being the premium one



The products will be available in India from July 17th on Amazon.com, Snapdeal.com, TataCliq.com and flipkart.com. Going forward, Energizer accessories will also be available at large format retail stores and Apple Premium Resellers. Energizer also plans to sell these accessories through its own website by the end of first year of its operations.

Business Development Director, South Asia & South East Asia at Avenir Telecom, Manish Prasad explained, "For years, Energizer has brought consumer focused products that power the essential devices which help people stay connected throughout the time providing a complete solution to fulfil daily lifestyle needs. Energizer is going to continue the same legacy in India providing their customers with superior quality products, eventually increasing penetration rate in Indian market for the technology sector."

The smartphone accessory market in India is mostly unorganised. With this launch, Energizer will compete against the popularity of branded accessories by Apple, Samsung and other leading players such as Belkin and Honeywell.

