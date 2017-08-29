Fitbit introduces premium guidance and coaching service

One of the leading names in fitness wearables, Fitbit, is aiming to enhance it offerings by adding premium guidance and coaching services. This is a new paid service which will launch with FitBit Coach, an audio coaching session and guided health program which aims to offer dynamic, personalized and goal-based curriculums to drive positive health outcomes.

Fitbit has designed this service in such a way that it analyzes user's Fitbit data and activity level to deliver a custom curriculum of workouts, programs, content and other tools tailored to user's specific goals.

The Fitbit Coach app, that rebrands the current Fitstar Personal Trainer app and combines its popular dynamic video workouts with new Audio Coaching sessions, is expert-designed to help user increase endurance, speed and form. Fitbit is also introducing Guided Health Programs, which provide step-by-step guidance, personalized insights, educational tools and rewards to influence positive behavior change and health outcomes. The first programs will focus on fitness and nutrition. The company also plans to further grow to include advanced tools with a library of programs and workouts developed with Fitbit's Advisory Panel, throughout 2018.



"This new premium service marks the next chapter for Fitbit - bringing smarter, adaptive and more personalized software experiences to our users that help drive positive health outcomes, thereby creating lifelong Fitbit customers," said Jon Oakes, Vice President of Product at Fitbit. "With plans to open the platform to second and third party partners in the future, our premium offering will grow with new content and tools to give users an easy-to-follow path to improve their health."

This new coaching service will launch with the Fitbit Coach personal training app, available on Android, iOS, and Windows devices in Fall 2017 with introductory pricing of $7.99 per month or $39.99 per year. Audio Coaching will be available on Fitbit Ionic in 2018. The first Guided Health Programs will be rolled out in winter in the "Coach" section of the Fitbit app.

Fitness wearables are picking up in India with low-cost fitness trackers driving the growth. According to IDC, total wearable shipment in Q4 2016 was 6,75,000 units, of which, Goqii had got over 15.5 per cent market share followed by Xiaomi with 13.2 per cent and FitBit at 7.9 per cent. Goqii is an app based coaching service which comes with a fitness band with built-in heart rate monitor. Xiaomi's Mi Band 2 also comes with a built-in motion sensor. Fitbit is the most expensive of them all and is offering a range of fitness bands and smart watches.

