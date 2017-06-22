Fujifilm launches a range of mirrorless cameras along with Hybrid instax Square SQ10

Japanese imaging and photography company, FujiFilm, has launched a series of new cameras in the Indian market. The company has launched its first hybrid Instax Square SQ10 along with four new models in the mirrorless camera category.

Providing the best of both worlds, the SQ 10 is an analog and digital camera, which can be used to save as well as print images. It is equipped with a digital image sensor and digital image processing technology, enabling improved photographic image quality and image editing-processing before printing.

Capable of capturing square format pictures, the hybrid camera has been priced at Rs 29,999.

Aimed at professional photographers, the company has launched four new cameras in its X-Series. The X-T20 comes with a 24.3 MP sensor APS-C sized X-Trans TM CMOS III sensor and X-Processor Pro image processing engine for high-speed response, supporting 4K video and has been priced at Rs 79,999(body only).

The X-100F features an Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder. The new X100F features the 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III, an APS-C sensor with no low-pass filter boasting high performance color reproduction and gradation of tones in both stills and video. This camera has been priced at Rs.114,999.

The X-A10 features a 16.3 megapixel APS-C sensor with the image processing engine and is combined with the FUJINON lenses. It also features the Portrait Enhancer mode for natural and beautiful skin-tone reproduction and will launch for Rs 42,999. Lastly, the X-A3 features 24.2 MP APS-C sensor and sports a retro design with a touchscreen rear LCD. The Fujifilm X-A3 Kit is priced at Rs 51,700.

Yasunobu Nishiyama, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are very excited to present a range of new products from our Instax and X Series.

The SQ10 was developed keeping in mind the needs of our customers wanting to capture moments in square format and also have more options in terms of image editing/ processing. We certainly hope that this camera will be applauded and loved by photography enthusiasts and will receive the same success as the other instax range of cameras."