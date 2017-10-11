Fujifilm launches X-E3 in India

Fujifilm has announced the launch of X-E3, the premium mirrorless digital camera in India. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity that can be used for pairing with smartphone or tablet and can be used for transferring pictures through the smart device app "Fujifilm Camera Remote".

The X-E3 features APS-C 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor and the X-Processor Pro high-speed image processing engine. It has an LCD monitor on the back of the camera, offering static touchscreen panel which supports the conventional "Touch Shot", "Touch AF" and "Focus Area Selection" capabilities. The new "Touch Function" feature is available on the X-E3, which enables gesture control like flick and pinch zoom, to further enhance touchscreen operation. The AF algorithm has been updated to enhance the camera's performance for tracking a moving subject. The X-E3's premium exterior design, agility and functional beauty make it a mirrorless camera that is "a pleasure to own and fun to shoot with" at the same time. It is available in Black & Silver colors and is priced at Rs.70,999 (Body only), XE3 with 18-55 kit is priced at Rs 102,999 and XE-3 with 23mm F2 kit is priced at Rs 89,999.

Fujifilm claims that the Mirrorless Camera Market has a 25 per cent Market Share in the Global Camera Market which is currently dominated by DSLR Cameras. The situation however is expected to change as the demand for DSLR is expected to decline and mirror-less is expected to exceed DSLR market within 3 years.