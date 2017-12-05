Google announces Android Oreo (Go Edition) for entry-level smartphones

At the third annual Google for India event, Google has announced Android Oreo (Go Edition). Google claims it to be a powerful experience for entry-level smartphones, which offers the best of Android, built with new and reimagined apps. The Oreo (Go Edition) focuses on offering better performance, more storage, data saving and security. Google has tuned all layers of the OS and app startup time is 15% faster on the Go edition.

While Google has not yet released the names of the manufacturing partners it is working with, the first set of smartphones powered by Oreo (Go Edition) will be launched in a few months from now. The Android Oreo (Go edition) has been designed to work with either 512MB or 1GB of RAM.

The Oreo (Go Edition) will come preloaded with brand new apps that have been designed for lighter updates and downloads that help create more space while improving the performance. Along with enhancing some of the old apps, Google has also created some new apps including Google Go and Files Go. The new Files Go app is created to help one quickly find files and get rid of any unwanted content. The app allows one to see how much free space is left on the phone and the SD card and can easily transfer files to SD card to free up the phone storage, right from the app. It even offers smart recommendations to erase files when running out of the space. The Google Go will power the search on the devices powered by Oreo (Go Edition). Google claims that this makes it easy to find top websites and apps, trending images and gifs, and more with minimal typing. Google has also added Google Assistant Go which will be available with smartphones powered by 1GB RAM or less memory.

Focusing on some other pain points, the data saver feature will be turned on by default to help save data instantly. There will also be an option of peer-to-peer sharing and the entry-level smartphones will also have the same key security features as Android Oreo. It will come with Google Play Protect, the built-in mobile security that keeps the app and data safe and will also have find my device feature built-in.