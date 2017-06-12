Google Daydream View launched at Rs 6,499, to be sold on Flipkart

First announced at Google I/O 2016 , the Daydream View VR headset, along with the controller, is exclusively available on Flipkart from today and comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499. PhonePe users buying Daydream via UPI, will also get Rs 300 off. The first 30 customers will get a Google Chromecast free while the first 50 customers will receive Google Play Store credit worth Rs 500. Globally the gadget is available in a few selected markets.

A highly improved VR headset compared to Cardboard, Daydream View can deliver simple, high-quality VR for experiencing sports, live events and 360-degree views. Unlike Cardboard, this one has been made with soft, breathable fabric, weighs 220g and fits over eyeglasses. Compatible with Google's Pixel, Pixel XL, Motorola Moto Z, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the phones and the headset are auto-aligned, says Google, which means users do not have to worry about cables or connectors. The controller is a small remote that allows users to interact with the headset and can fit in the headset when not in use. Weighing 40g, the controller packs in 9 axis IMUs for precision tracking and works on Bluetooth. It supports fast charging with USB Type C charger and cable (not included in the box).

Speaking on the launch, Clay Bavor, Vice President of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality at Google, said, "Daydream View promises users a mesmerising experience. Swim with a pod of dolphins, stand at the edge of a volcano and even visit Pluto with Daydream View. Users can teleport from virtually anywhere to pretty much everywhere. Our aim is to make the VR experience mobile so that customers can easily carry it anywhere with them. We at Google are also working with developers, smartphone companies and content creators to make VR accessible to all."

There are many VR apps and games listed on the Play Store, including YouTube VR, NYT VR, Guardian VR, The Turning Forest, Labster: World of Science, Netflix VR, Google Play Movies, Within, Fantastic Beasts, The Arcslinger, Wonderglade, Mekorama VR, Gunjack 2: End of Shift, Need for Speed No Limits VR, LEGO BrickHeadz Builder VR and more. Additionally, one can use Street View to take 150-plus curated tours of the world's most amazing places such as the pyramids and the Taj Mahal; experience the virtual gallery and view the masterpieces featured in more than 50 world-renowned museums with Arts & Culture.

