HMD Global's gift to Indians on Independence Day, Nokia 5 to go on sale tomorrow

Nokia 5 made its first public appearance earlier this year and was launched in India a few months later. However, Nokia hasn't been able to make the device available to interested buyers so far. Earlier last month, we reported that the delay was probably caused due to the onslaught GST.



Now, according to a new report, Nokia fans have a reason to rejoice. A report from NokiaPowerUser claims that Nokia 5 will go on sale on Independence Day.



One important factor, however, is that Nokia 5 will only be made available via offline stores. Similar to the Nokia 3310, Nokia 5 is a part of HMD Global's plan to amass popularity in the offline segment of our country.Later, the device was made available online on Croma's website.



Nokia 5 will sell from various B&M stores in top Indian cities from August 15. The report also provides a list of the cities that will get the device in the first wave of sales. Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Calicut, Bhubaneshwar and Bhopal are the cities that will start receiving the devices.

Here are the retailers that will be selling the device across these cities:

Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika in Chennai & other cities, Big C in Hyderabad and Croma

HMD Global started pre-bookings for Nokia 5 in India from the first week of July. The Finnish company has been looking to re-establish the household name in the Indian smartphone market, radicalised since its last time here. Working in this direction, the company launched Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 in India last month.

Specifications

The Nokia 5 comes with a 5.2-inch screen protected by 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The company is providing a MicroSD card slot that can accommodate a card of up to 128GB.

The phone comes equipped with a fingerprint scanner and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The phone has a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel one at the front. The primary camera has dual-tone flash and both snappers have f/2 aperture.

In connectivity department, Nokia 6 has micro US 2.0, USB OTG, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, and W-Fi. The device measures 149.7x72.5x8.05 mm and houses a 3000 mAh non-removable battery. The device will be priced at Rs 12,899 but can vary from retailer to retailer.