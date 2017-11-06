HMD Global launches Nokia 5 with 3GB RAM; features, price, availability

HMD Global has launched a new 3GB variant for its Nokia 5 smartphone. Initially, the company is exclusively offering the device online and will subsequently be available via select retailers. The new device is priced marginally higher at Rs 13,499 in comparison to the 2GB variant which was launched at Rs 12,499.

The device will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart on Tuesday, November 7 and will go on sale at offline stores from November 14. For online customers, Reliance Jio will also provide an additional data offer along with the purchase of the new variant. Reliance Jio users will get an additional 5GB of data with every recharge of Rs 309 or higher. The offer can be availed on for a total of 10 recharges which have to be completed by August 31, 2018.

The new device will be offered in Matte Black and Tempered Blue colour options. Nokia 5 was introduced to further the Finnish brand's reach in the offline segment. However, with the new variant the company has chosen to launch the device online before it goes to offline stores.

Similar to the previous variant, the Nokia device will feature a Snapdragon 430 chipset. The higher RAM variant will also get 16GB of internal storage along with a dedicated MicroSD card slot that can accommodate memory cards of up to 128GB.

Nokia 5 supports 4G VoLTE calls and can also read external memory sticks using the USB OTG. The device features a 13 Megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front panel, Nokia 5 houses an 8Megapixel module with an 84degrees wide angle view.

Last week, the company launched their cheapest Android device Nokia 2. It will start selling as early as mid-November. HMD Global claimed that this will be a device that caters to the 30 per cent of the market demands that looks for device under the 150 USD mark.

The Nokia 2 features an 8Megapixel primary camera and a 5Megapixel front facing camera. The entry-level device features a Snapdragon 212 chipset which comes with 1GB RAM. Nokia did not disclose the device's India price but is expected to launch it at a price of around Rs 7,000.