HMD Global's Nokia 2 launched in India; price, availability, specifications

Nokia 2 was unveiled earlier this month and the company had revealed everything about it with the only exception of its Indian price. However, the company has finally given us a price. The device has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6,999. This price point puts it in direct competition with favourites like Redmi 4, Redmi 4A and Moto C Plus. The device will start selling from November 24 across various offline stores in the country.

Nokia 2 is the Finnish brand's cheapest Android offering up to date. HMD Global re-launched Nokia as a new Android line-up this year. The Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 were the first ones to hit the Indian market. The following Nokia 8 was aimed at premium segment smartphone and is Nokia's current flagship device. The Nokia 2 however, has been launched in India's most popular price segment, the sub- Rs 10,000 range.

Here are the specifications of the Nokia 2:

Processor- Nokia 2 is powered by Snapdragon 212, along with a Adreno 304 GPU. Although details about the RAM on Nokia 2 were not divulged during the launch event, it is expected to come with with 1GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage.

Battery- The Nokia 2 draws power from a 4100 mAh battery. HMD Global has promised 2 days worth of battery life with the Nokia 2, given that the phone is used for 5 hours a days. The modest Snapdragon 212 SoC on the phone is likely to aid the battery life.

Display- One of the biggest selling points of the device is the 5-inch HD screen which comes with a contrast ratio of 13000:1. Moreover, the display comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Camera- Nokia 2 houses an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front facing camera. In the camera segment, the device should suffice the basic requirements of an average smartphone user.

Software- In terms of software, the device will come with Android Nougat 7.1.1 which is a first for a phone in this segment. Nokia has kept the interface pretty close to stock version which will keep it easy on the processor. Moreover, Nokia is promising to keep the Nokia 2 'pure secure and up to date', making it future-proof. This means that the Nokia 2 will receive the update for Android Oreo in due time.

Features- Apart from the stock Android, the Nokia 2 will also feature Google Assistant, with the option to get search results in Hindi. The voice assistant has featured for the first time in the budget phone segment. The smartphone will come with LTE 4G support.

Design- The body of Nokia 2 has been milled from 6000 series aluminium. The phone has a polycarbonate back. The phone will be available in Black, White and Copper colour options.