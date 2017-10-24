HMD Global new device to launch on October 31 in India, could be Nokia 7 with Snapdragon 630

Nokia, under HMD Global made a grand comeback this year during the MWC this year. The company launched four phones including one feature phone and three Android smartphones. Since then the company launched Nokia 8 which fell in flagship catergory. Now, the company might be planning to launch something in between both segments, Nokia 7.

HMD Global has sent a media invite for an event on October 31 which in all likelihood will be a launch event. Nokia is expected to launch either the budget friendly Nokia 2 or the mid-range premium device Nokia 7.

If Nokia's invite is to be believed, this launch event will unveil the next milestone for Nokia phones. There is no major hint regarding which device will be unveiled but the going by the rumour mill, the company might launch Nokia 7 which was launched in China earlier this month.

The device comes with a premium packaging and more than modest specs placing it between the popular mid-range segment phones and flagship devices. The pricing of the device will be crucial to the success of the device.

The device comes with glass back on both sides of the device. The rear panel glass will be 3D curved glass that will enhance the ergonomics of the device.

The Nokia 7 comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 chipset but most other features of the smartphone make it a better fit for the flagship segment.

In terms of variants, the device was launched in a 4GB and 6GB variant. However, both variants will come equipped with 64GB internal storage. In India, the company might launch a single variant initially.

The device sports a 5.2 inch FullHD screen which is paired with 3D curved glass on the back of the device. This gives the device a much premium design when compared to other devices offered in this price segment. The frame is made using 7000 series aluminum for better durability.

The device comes with a 16 Megapixel primary camera similar to the one found on the Nokia 8. The camera uses Carl Zeiss lens for better imagery. The camera module also has the same f/1.8 aperture which will enable better low-light photography. The camera also sports the 'Bothie' feature which made its debut with the Nokia 8. The feature was based on Nokia's new Dual-sight technology.

The 4GB variant of the device will be available for 2,499 Chiese Yuan which translates to a price of nearly Rs 24,500. The second variant with 6GB RAM will be available at 2699 Chinese Yuan which comes down to Rs 26,500. In India, the devices might be priced similarly. The device will come with Google's Android Nougat out of the box but will receive the Android Oreo update soon.