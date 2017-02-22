HP expands gaming portfolio with Omen range of notebooks and desktops

HP has announced the launch of its Omen range of desktops and notebooks, to tap on the growing gaming enthusiasts community in the country. Omen by HP features an array of products including laptops, desktop and accessories. The company has priced the gaming laptop at Rs 79,990, while the desktop is available at a price of Rs 1,39,990.

Both the new models have been introduced to the Omen Laptop range. Omen 15 has a 15.6 inch WLED-backlit IPS screen with 1920x1080p resolution, a 4GB NVIDIA 1050 GeForce GTX graphics card and 7th gen Intel quad core i7-7700HQ processor. It comes with up to 1TB hard disk and 128GB SSD along with Bang & Olufsen Audio.

The Omen 17, as the name suggests, is a 17.3 inch full HD gaming machine and is VR ready. It also has a 8GB NVIDIA 1070 GeForce GTX graphic card and 7th gen Intel quad core i7 processor. It comes equipped with 1TB hard disk and 256GB SSD for peak gaming performance. HP claims to have added G-Sync technology for smooth and sharp gaming experience with no screen tearing.

The Omen 15 has been priced at Rs 79,990 and the Omen 17 at Rs 1,39,990.

The Omen Desktop priced at Rs 1,39,990 is also powered by Intel i7 quad-core processes or and has got 3GB NVIDIA 1600 GeForce GTX graphic card. It comes with liquid cooling with advanced heat management and standard dual storages of 2TB hard disk and 128GB SSD.

HP has also announced gaming accessories including the Omen keyboard with SteelSeries, Omen Headset with SteelSeries, Omen Mouse with good SteelSeries and Omen MousePad with SteelSeries ranging between Rs 2,199 to Rs 9,999.

"Gaming in India has seen rapid expansion and adoption in recent times. The time was right for us to introduce our gaming portfolio to further our strategy to provide unparalleled consumer experience," said Rajiv Srivastava, managing director, HP Inc India, speaking on the launch of the new range.

The new 'Omen' range will be available in India from March 15 onwards.

