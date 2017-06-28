InFocus launches Redmi 4 competitor Turbo 5 with 5000mAh battery at Rs 6,999

InFocus launched its budget offering, Turbo 5 to enter the highly competitive mid-range segment of the market. The device is priced starts at Rs 6,999 and in terms of specifications gives a neck to neck competition to industry favourites like Redmi 4 and Moto C Plus.

InFocus has launched two variants of Turbo 5. One with 2GB RAM and the other with 3GB RAM. However, the company has limited the devices to 16GB internal memory for both the devices.

The device will be exclusively available on Amazon.in from July 4 onwards. The 2GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 6,999 and the 3GB variant will sell at Rs 7,999.

Specifications

Display

In terms of display, the device features a 5.2 inch screen and the sports a resolution of 1280x720. To make the display feel more responsive, it is covered with a 2.5D curved glass. The device also has dedicated capacitive buttons below the screen.

Processor

In terms of power, the device comes equipped with a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor paired with Mali T720 GPU paired and 2GB or 3GB RAM options.

Battery

One of the biggest selling points of this device is the battery life on the device. The phone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. Given that the device sports a humble 720p screen and a relatively under clocked processor the battery should last way more than a day's period. The company claims that the device offers 23 hours of talk time and up to 816 hours of standby time. The company is so confident about the device's battery that they are also providing the ability to charge other phones using OTG.

Camera

On the camera front, the device features a rear camera with 13Megapixel autofocus and an LED Flash with an F2.2 aperture. The front camera houses a 5Megapixel sensor and again a F2.2 aperture. Under the rear camera module, the device houses an fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity

On the connectivity front, the device offers 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/ AGPS, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, FM radio, microUSB 2.0, Accelerometer, Ambient Light sensor, E-Compass, and Proximity sensor.