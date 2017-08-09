Lenovo K8 Note launch: Dual camera with 13MP front camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Lenovo K8 Note will make a global debut in India at an event in New Delhi. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12am and can be streamed live by their Facebook account or YouTube Channel. The device will be sold exclusively on Amazon India's website.

The K8 Note will be going against the likes of Redmi Note 4 in terms of specifications. The company has also released a video demonstrating eight features that make Note 8 stand out.

The device will come with 5.5 inch screen and a FullHD resolution. The device is expected to feature dual cameras, which can be an added edge over Redmi Note 4 and Moto G5 Plus.



This will be Lenovo's first dual-camera phone in the mid-segment. The dual camera setup is expected to carry one 13Megapixel unit and another 5Megapixel unit. The front panel is expected to feature a 13Megapixel module which will be assisted by a selfie flash light.

The device might feature a MediaTek Helio-X20 chipset which comprises a deca core setup accompanied with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space which can be expanded using a MicroSD card. There is a possibility of the device being launched a lower 3GB/32GB variant. The Lenovo K8 Note will also feature a 4,000 mAh battery unit. The pricing will be revealed in a few hours but is expected to placed below the Rs 15,000 mark.



The smartphone will be available in Fine Gold and Venom Black.

