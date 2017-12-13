LG V30 Plus launched in India at Rs 44,990, to be available on Amazon from December 18

LG V30 Plus is the higher storage variant of the critically acclaimed LG V30. The South Korean company has finally launched the device in India. Impressively, the LG V30 Plus has been priced at Rs 44,990. However, we're not sure if this is an introductory price or LG will keep selling the LG V30 Plus at this price point.

The phone will be exclusively available on Amazon India's website from December 18. LG has also announced certain offers on pre-booking the device. Early buyers could get a wireless charger free-of-cost, a free one-time screen replacement, and other offers.

The V30 Plus has been lauded in the global community for its tremendous video capturing capabilities. Apart from the camera, the phone comes packed with specifications and features which makes it as good as any other smartphone in the market and beyond.

The LG V30 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which also gives it the 'Plus' badge. On paper, the LG V30 is just like most other flagships in the premium smartphone segment. However,

The screen is 6-inch OLED display that boasts a screen to body ratio of 82 per cent. The Full Vision display has a resolution of 1440x2880 which yields a pixel-density of 538ppi. The smartphone also comes with a floating bar which can be disabled if the users chooses to do so. The floating display can be used to place shortcuts for most frequented applications.

Coming to the most talked about feature of the device, the camera. LG V30 Plus comes with a 16-megapixel sensor which has f/1.6 aperture 71-degree wide-angle lens, which on paper makes it one of the best smartphones to capture low light images and videos.

Along with the primary camera, the phone is equipped with a 13Megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/1.9. For the front camera, the LG V30 comes with a 5-megapixel 90-degree wide-angle lens.

For video, the camera uses OIS with its primary lens and even provides 16 preset gradations, which the company claims, do not decrease the quality of the footage. The camera can shoot 4K at 30 FPS. The buyer also gets a choice of expanding memory by using MicroSD cards of up to 2TB.