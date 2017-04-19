LIVE: Samsung launches Galaxy S8/S8+ in India; Price and other specifications you need to know

Samsung launched its new flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus for the Indian market. The new devices will be available shortly after its India launch. Samsung did not surprise us with the pricing and has placed it in the same range as the previous year's flagship.
Samsung's new smartphone is here in India and the device is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful pieces of tech ever created. Though there are a few places Samsung had to compromise while making the phone, the South Korean giant is definitely acing the design aspect.
The launch event can be watched live here and for more updates stay tuned to our live page for more updates.
12:39 pm: Samsung claims to be India's leader of consumer technology
12: 41 pm: Samsung official stated, "today I will unbox your phone"
1:10 PM: Samsung in its two flagship devices has pushed the fingerprint scanner at the back to make the front almost bezel-less.
1:14 PM: Processor details:
The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will come with a new 10nm chipset, which the company claims is smaller yet more efficient.
The smaller size enables more area for the Infinity screen.
Though the company is launching a Snapdragon 835 variant for the United States, India will get Samsung's native Exynos version.
The Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone capable of gigabit LTE speeds
1:16 PM: Prices:
Galaxy S8: Rs 57,900
Galaxy S8+: Rs.64,900
1:17 PM: The smartphones will be available for sale starting May 5.
1:21 PM: Galaxy S8 comes with the most secure biometric authentication system, Iris Scanner.
1:22 PM: "The Galaxy S8 comes with Samsung Pay, our revolutionary mobile payment service that is Simple, Secure and works almost everywhere", says the company.