LIVE: Samsung launches Galaxy S8/S8+ in India; Price and other specifications you need to know

Samsung launched its new flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus for the Indian market. The new devices will be available shortly after its India launch. Samsung did not surprise us with the pricing and has placed it in the same range as the previous year's flagship.

Samsung's new smartphone is here in India and the device is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful pieces of tech ever created. Though there are a few places Samsung had to compromise while making the phone, the South Korean giant is definitely acing the design aspect.

12:39 pm: Samsung claims to be India's leader of consumer technology



12: 41 pm: Samsung official stated, "today I will unbox your phone"







Mr. H.C. Hong and Mr. Asim Warsi present the next Galaxy smartphones - the new #GalaxyS8 and #GalaxyS8Plus. pic.twitter.com/zjzDvjvBfr - Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) April 19, 2017 12:47 PM: Samsung says that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are made for India keeping in mind the kind the requirements. 12:53 PM: "We take care of you wherever you are." Mr. H.C. Hong, President, Samsung. 12:45 PM: Mr. H.C Hong, President, Samsung, begins the GalaxyS8 India Launch show. 12:57 PM: Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ 5.8 come with a 5.8 inch and a massive 6.2 inch screen curved display.

Niharika â¢ Now 12:59 PM: Battery specifications: The S8 has a 3,000mAh battery and the S8 Plus has a larger 3,500mAh battery. Samsung claims it has tweaked the battery chemistry to help the batteries last longer after a year or two of use. 1:01 PM: Video recordinng capabilities of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ 4K video recording at 30 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

VDIS (Video Digital Image Stabilization)

Digital Zoom 8x

High CRI LED Flash

Slow Motion video support for 720p at 240 fps

Hyperlapse video with stabilization

Continuous Autofocus video

Face Detection

Tracking AF

Take 9-megapixel still photos while recording 4K video

Playback Zoom

Video Location tags

1:02 PM: The device Galaxy S8 has an advanced 8MP front camera with F1.7 lens

#GalaxyS8 and #GalaxyS8Plus are the first Galaxy smartphones to support autofocus, for superb selfies even from a distance. pic.twitter.com/UdrMtCs61Y - Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) April 19, 2017 1:07 PM: The two devices, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus come with 12MP rear camera that utilizes Dual Pixel Technology for incredibly fast autofocus. 1:07 PM: Another reason why Samsung is betting big on these two devices is that Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are powered by the industry first 10nm processor for smooth multi-tasking and will also facilatate 20% less battery consumption.



1:10 PM: Samsung in its two flagship devices has pushed the fingerprint scanner at the back to make the front almost bezel-less.

1:14 PM: Processor details:

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will come with a new 10nm chipset, which the company claims is smaller yet more efficient.



The smaller size enables more area for the Infinity screen.



Though the company is launching a Snapdragon 835 variant for the United States, India will get Samsung's native Exynos version.

The Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone capable of gigabit LTE speeds

1:16 PM: Prices:

Galaxy S8: Rs 57,900

Galaxy S8+: Rs.64,900

1:17 PM: The smartphones will be available for sale starting May 5.

1:21 PM: Galaxy S8 comes with the most secure biometric authentication system, Iris Scanner.



1:22 PM: "The Galaxy S8 comes with Samsung Pay, our revolutionary mobile payment service that is Simple, Secure and works almost everywhere", says the company.