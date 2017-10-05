Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launch: New Google devices adhere to its love for machine learning, AI

Google announced its new smartphones - the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL - at its Made by Google event on Wednesday. These smartphones were among the host of second generation of hardware by the California-based tech giant displayed at the event today.

The Google Pixel 2 has been priced at $649, whereas the Pixel 2 XL will bear a price tag of $849. Both these phones can be pre-ordered online from today. These smartphones will be available in India, United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Germany.

The Pixel 2 will come with a 5-inch screen, whereas the Pixel 2 XL will sport a 6-inch screen. The bigger Pixel 2 XL will have a pOLED, QHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 2, on the other hand will have a full HD OLED display with 100,000:1 contrast ratio.

The always-on screen on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will have a circular polariser which will help to see the phone screen clearly even when the user is wearing polarised sunglasses.

Continuing with the peculiar nomenclature for its Pixel devices, Google will ship the Pixel 2 in Just Black, Kinda Blue and Clearly White. The Pixel 2 XL will be available in Just Black, Black and White.

Another exciting feature the second generation of Pixel phones will support is Active Edge, which has been developed by HTC. The feature allows accessing applications by squeezing the sides of the two devices and works even with a case.

Google has made the cameras better with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The snappers on these new devices boast a DoX score of 98 points which makes them the best ones in the world.

Also, cameras on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will feature Google Lens which will take down written information like phone numbers, emails and addresses when the camera is turned towards them, and then use them to contact the person they belong to. The Google Lens also comes equipped with ARCore which allows inserting AR stickers in pictures and videos. This feature will also be made available on first generation Pixel phones too.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL now come with cleaner UI in comparison to their predecessor. They will have IP67 water and dust resistance. Moreover, Google has integrated Google Assistant quite well with both Pixel phones to better user experience, which already was quite high with their previous generation. With the tweaks, the new Pixel devices have become faster, and secure, claimed Google.

New Google Daydream View

Google also unveiled the new version of its virtual reality device, the Daydream View. The new Google Daydream View now comes in new colours and with upgraded lenses and fabrics. Making it more fun to use, there will be 200 VR apps and games made available with the Google's new VR lens, along with free IMAX movies. The new Google Daydream View will be available at $99.

Google Pixel Buds

Google also launched its first wireless, in-ear earphones, called the Google Pixel Buds, alongside new next-gen Pixel phones and Daydream View. Incorporating real-time translation with Google Translate in these wireless earphones, Google has moved towards ensuring seamless conversations between speakers of different languages.

Working with the Pixel phones, the Pixel Buds will be able to access Google Assistant and read messages, all with a touch to the right earbud. The wireless earphones will have a maximum battery backup of 200 hours. It will be available for $159.

Google Clips

Lastly, Google launched Google Clips that works with Pixel phones to click pictures without intimation. It will be priced at $249.