Micromax to launch Canvas Infinity with Samsung Galaxy S8 like display; here's how to live stream event

Micromax is one of the few Indian smartphone companies that are able to compete against their Chinese counterparts in terms of budget offerings. Though the company has been experiencing a slump in sales, there might be a high chance that they will soon make a comeback.

The infinity display on Samsung Galaxy S8 made it an instant hit with the market. However, the device is placed in the premium segment, making it a thing of dreams for many. Micromax plans to change that with their new launch. Micromax has been leaking pictures of their next big smartphone; Canvas Infinity.

As the name suggests, Canvas Infinity looks like Micromax's own version of Infinity Display. Micromax India has leaked images that show uncanny similarity with kind of pictures leaked by Samsung before the launch of Galaxy S8.

The launch event is scheduled to start at 12:30pm and users can register on the Micromax India's website and watch the live stream here .

Given Micromax has made smartphones for the budget and mid-tier segment; this device might be the company's new flagship and might be placed on the higher end of the mid-tier segment.

The bezel-less display was made popular by Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6. Both devices are placed in the premium segment. The bezel-less display is gradually growing popular and if Micromax manages to even mimic Samsung or LG, and provide ample processing power, it can regain its lost popularity in the Indian market.



